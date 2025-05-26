403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cutting-Edge Pyrolysis Technology Niutech's Continuous Intelligent Equipment Achieves The Ultimate Disposal Of Scrap Tires!
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Niutech's production line was specifically developed for the global high-end circular economy market. It consists of "intelligent feeding system, continuous pyrolysis system, non-condensable gas scrubbing system, oil separating and cooling system, circulating water cooling system, flue gas purification system, intelligent discharge system, and fully automated control system." Integrating nearly 10,000 proprietary technical parameters, the pyrolysis process under AI control achieves optimal operation. The system can operate stably for several months at full capacity, from ten thousand to one million tons, with a pyrolysis rate exceeding 99.5%, and a 30% increase in efficiency. Additionally, with proprietary heat recovery technology and multi-stage tail gas purification, the entire system reduces energy consumption by 40%. All emissions meet the environmental standards of the EU EEA and US EPA. Currently, the equipment has obtained EU CE Certification, German TUV Certification, and ATEX Certification. Related projects have passed ISCC EU/PLUS international sustainability and carbon certification, and products meet the requirements of the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). Through multiple demonstration projects with over ten years of stable operation, Niutech's intelligent tire pyrolysis solutions are highly praised for their technological maturity, safety and environmental protection, equipment reliability, economic viability, and high-value product output. They are regarded as the "ultimate solution" to global tire pollution.
More Information:
More Information:
Niutech Website:
Niutech Business Email: [email protected]
Niutech Youtube: @niutechpyrolysis
SOURCE Niutech
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment