PMK Urges TN Govt To Ensure Permanent Solution For Chromium Contamination
He criticised the authorities for launching what he termed as“namesake projects” and warned of mass protests if effective action is not taken.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Anbumani highlighted a recent study by Anna University, which confirmed that chromium contamination in the SIPCOT industrial estate and Tamil Nadu Chromate and Chemicals Limited (TCCL) premises was not only due to residual waste stored within the TCCL but also due to ongoing discharges from nearby chemical factories.
“PMK has consistently demanded that the government take concrete remedial measures. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) even initiated a suo motu case in this regard. Following NGT's direction, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has proposed an interim project to address the contamination. But that is simply not enough,” Anbumani said.
Calling the situation“extremely serious”, he stressed the need for a full-scale removal of chromium waste and the restoration of soil and groundwater in the affected areas.
“According to safety standards, chromium content in drinking water should be less than 0.05 milligrams per litre. But in Ranipet, the levels are reportedly 1,100 times higher,” he said.
He cited a detailed restoration plan prepared six months ago, which estimated the cost of removing chromium and rehabilitating the site at Rs 223.17 crore.
Additionally, Rs 11.28 crore was proposed for cleaning water sources, and Rs 1.55 crore per month would be required for the next 10 years to maintain water quality.
Anbumani demanded that the government abandon token efforts and immediately begin implementing this long-term plan.
“The health of thousands of people is at stake. If the government continues to remain lethargic, PMK will mobilise a large-scale protest involving the affected communities,” he warned.
He called upon the state to prioritise the lives and well-being of its citizens and take urgent steps toward a sustainable environmental solution in Ranipet.
