Car-Bus Crash in Czech Republic Injures Over Twenty
(MENAFN) A serious collision involving a car and a bus in the eastern Czech Republic’s Olomouc region left more than 20 individuals injured on Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred near Velky Tynec, where emergency medical teams responded swiftly. According to the regional emergency rescue service's update on the social media platform X, a total of 22 people received medical treatment and were transported to hospitals.
The driver of the car sustained moderate injuries and was airlifted to the University Hospital in Olomouc. The remaining victims mostly suffered minor wounds, the rescue service confirmed.
Local reports reveal the car driver tested positive for alcohol. The bus, carrying around 30 passengers and reportedly headed to a theater performance, was involved in the collision.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the exact causes of the crash.
