Trump Postpones EU 50 Percent Tariff Threat Until July 9


2025-05-26 02:30:13
(MENAFN) On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a postponement of the threatened 50 percent tariff on European Union imports, pushing the deadline back to July 9.

"It was my privilege to do so," Trump declared on Truth Social after receiving a request for an extension from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump stated, "(Von der Leyen) said she wants to get down to serious negotiation."

Meanwhile, the EU chief took to X to characterize the phone conversation as "good," emphasizing that "Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively."

Just days earlier, on Friday, Trump had expressed frustration, stating that negotiations with the 27-member bloc were "going nowhere," and threatening to impose steep tariffs starting June 1.

EU officials and member state representatives strongly condemned the approach, cautioning that these hardline measures could jeopardize crucial transatlantic trade negotiations.

