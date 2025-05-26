403
Russia, Ukraine Conclude Third Phase of Major Prisoner Exchange
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russia and Ukraine announced the completion of the third and final phase of a major prisoner swap, carried out according to an agreement made in Istanbul earlier this month.
The Russian Defense Ministry released a statement indicating that Ukraine handed back 303 of its servicemen, while Russia returned 303 Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv.
“Currently, Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance,” the statement added, indicating they will go back to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also acknowledged the swap on X, expressing gratitude to the team that “worked around the clock to successfully carry out this exchange.”
“We will definitely bring every single one of our people back from Russian captivity,” Zelenskyy added.
The initial direct talks between the two countries in three years were facilitated by Türkiye in Istanbul on May 16, leading to the agreement for a large-scale prisoner swap involving 1,000 people from each side, alongside plans to continue ceasefire negotiations.
Since the deal, two rounds of exchanges have already taken place, with 390 and 307 prisoners swapped between the sides over the last two days, respectively.
