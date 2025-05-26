'Annie Pooh, Princess Pup: How Annie Pooh Was Lost, Was Found, And Became Princess Pup' By Steven E. Farkas, A Must-Read

SOB Logo

Steven E. Farkas

Annie Pooh, Princess Pup

A delightful story from Steven E. Farkas that's sure to warm hearts and spark imaginations.

- Excerpt from the bookTEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steven E. Farkas , in partnership with Studio of Books LLC, published this children's book titled“Annie Pooh, Princess Pup : How Annie Pooh Was Lost, Was Found, And Became Princess Pup.” This is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online bookstores.“Annie Pooh, Princess Pup: How Annie Pooh Was Lost, Was Found, And Became Princess Pup” by Steven E. Farkas follows a small, lost Lhasa Apso puppy who is rescued by a kind-hearted but poor boy. In return for his compassion, the boy is richly rewarded, reminding readers of all ages that kindness never goes unnoticed.Filled with fast-paced storytelling and vibrant illustrations, the book is sure to delight both young readers and the young at heart.Watch the book trailer here:This book was previously displayed during the 2024 Frankfurt International Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 16 to 20, 2024. The said book fair is the world's largest book fair. Attracting over 215,000 attendees and 4,000 exhibitors from over 130 countries each year. It has been the beating heart of the publishing industry for more than 70 years, uniting voices from all over the world.Follow Annie Pooh on her inspiring journey in these enchanting children's books:“Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, and MarLee: Annie Pooh and MarLee Rescue a Prince” by Steven E. Farkas“Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: How Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey” by Steven E. Farkas“Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Fireworks: How Annie Pooh, MarLee and Sangee, the Monkey Help Discover Fireworks” by Steven E. FarkasTo learn more about the author and his books, visit his website atAbout the Author:Steven E. Farkas is a former university science professor who turned his love for storytelling and his two beloved Lhasa Apsos, Annie Pooh and MarLee into a series of whimsical fairy-tale adventures set in ancient China. What began as a playful idea blossomed into charming narratives that delight readers of all ages.Dr. Farkas lives in Spokane, Washington, with his family, including the real-life inspirations behind the stories: Annie Pooh and MarLee.

