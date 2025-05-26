Indian Delegation Holds Fruitful Interactions With Qatari Dignitaries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The multi-party Indian delegation, which is on a visit to Qatar from May 24-26, 2025 in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, held fruitful interactions with Qatari dignitaries at the Shura Council as well as members of academic and think-tank community in Qatar yesterday.

Embassy of India in a statement said that the delegation started its day by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy premises. The members recalled that India is a land of Gautam Buddha and Gandhi, who spread the message of peace and non-violence globally.

Thereafter, the Indian delegation paid a visit to Qatar's Shura Council and held meeting with Qatari delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti.

During the meeting, the delegation members underscored the continued threat of cross-border terrorism and deliberate attempts to sow social discord in India.

They condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam as a calculated effort to undermine peace and development in ths UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

They highlighted that Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in response, was calibrated, targeted and proportionate, demonstrating India's commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions. The Qatar side emphasised its own zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and that terrorism must be condemned. The delegation members also held interaction with the academic and think-tank community at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs and briefed them on India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism and need to stop differentiating the terrorists and their backers.

The participants expressed their understanding of India's stance.

The delegation also interacted with the editorial team of leading newspapers of Qatar - The Peninsula and Al Sharq - and conveyed India's perspectives on developments following Pahalgam terror attack and our policy to counter cross-border terrorism.