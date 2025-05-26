Turkish Foreign Minister To Visit Moscow For Talks On Ukraine Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Russia on May 26-27, where he plans to discuss the negotiation process in the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkey's mediating role, and efforts toward achieving a just and lasting peace.

Fidan is expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the visit, Ukrinform reports, citing Bloomberg .

Fidan also plans to hold bilateral meetings with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation during talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reports, citing sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Media reports suggest Fidan will emphasize Turkey's commitment to facilitating a fair and durable peace between Russia and Ukraine and will express satisfaction with recent developments that have advanced the process.

He is also expected to reiterate Turkey's readiness to contribute as a mediator in future peace negotiations.

Earlier, Fidan stated that the May 16 talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul marked a turning point and laid the groundwork for a new phase in diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Photo: Ahmet Sel / Anadolu Agency