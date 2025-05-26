Delhi Rains: 49 Flights Diverted, 180 Delayed Due To Bad Weather Conditions, T1 Canopy At IGIA Collapses - Top Updates
The India Meteorological Department said the city's primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours -- between Saturday 11.30 pm and 5.30 am on Sunday.
A source said that 49 flights, including 17 international flights, were diverted between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday due to bad weather.
In a post on X at 3:59 am, IndiGo said adverse weather conditions in Delhi led to temporary disruptions in flight operations.
"While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit," the airline said.
At 5:54 am it said in an X post that flight operations are back to normal with clearer skies over Delhi.
Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed that around 180 flights have been delayed and some cancelled at the airport.
(This is a developing story, more updates coming...)
(With inputs from PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment