Wettest 'May' On Record? Delhi, Mumbai Braces For More Rain, Thunderstorm As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Warning
“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50) at isolated places,” Mumbai Met agency states. For nearby districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, an orange alert is in place today.Also Read | Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues 'orange alert' in Pune, Satara for 5 days
The Mumbai Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning at 7:00 AM stating,“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours.”Also Read | Delhi rains: 49 flights diverted, 180 delayed due to bad weather - top updates
Mumbai residents woke up to heavy showers on Monday morning, as can be seen in the visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.Also Read | Red alert warning in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu! Delhi rain
In the early hours of Sunday, a massive 81.4 mm of rain in just a few hours was recorded. This month marks wettest May on record since 1901, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This month's cumulative rainfall crossed 186.4 mm, surpassing the previous May 2008 record of 165 mm, PTI reported. On May 2, the city registered 77 mm of rain.
Monday's maximum temperature is expected settle 4-6 notches below normal, around 34-36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the temperature will most likely settle 3-5 notches below the May average, around 23-25 degrees Celsius.
Waterlogging and traffic congestion brought the life to a standstill in the national capital on May 25. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a statement yesterday in the wake of heavy rains, informing about disruptions of flight operations.
“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west central & North Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northeastern states during next 3 days,” the IMD said in its weather report dated May 25.Pune rains
Flood-like situation occurred in several places across Pune after heavy rains lashed Baramati and Indapur tehsils on Sunday. To deal with the difficult waterlogging situation Pune-Solapur highway near Indapur was shut and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed specialised teams to rescue families stuck in their inundated houses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment