TMKOC Fame Dilip Joshi Birthday: Explore Interesting Facts, Property, And Career Of Actor

Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, celebrates his birthday! This beloved actor from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' turned 57. Born in Porbandar in 1968, let's delve into his career, struggles, and impressive net worth.

Dilip Joshi, the actor who plays Jethalal, has turned 57. He's loved by everyone for his portrayal of Jethalal, but his journey to fame was filled with struggles.At just 12, Dilip Joshi left school to pursue acting. He faced numerous rejections before finding his footing.Dilip Joshi started as a backstage artist, earning a mere 50 rupees per play. These small roles paved the way for his film career, albeit in supporting roles.Before 'Taarak Mehta,' Dilip Joshi was unemployed for 18 months, willing to take on any role to make ends meet.In 2008, he landed the iconic role of Jethalal, which he continues to play. He reportedly earns 1.5 lakhs per episode.Dilip Joshi's net worth is estimated to be around 47 crores, and he owns a collection of cars.He's shared the screen with Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' and others.