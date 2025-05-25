Mecpec Trading Received Shell's Best Reseller In The East Award 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

403
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2025 - Mecpec Trading Co Pte Ltd, a distributor of petroleum-related products, was awarded the Best Reseller in the East by Shell in 2024. The award was based on Mecpec's performance as a fuel reseller and its contribution to Shell's distribution operations in Singapore.
Mecpec Trading Co Pte Ltd Recipient of Shell's Best Reseller in the East Award
Award Reflects Sales Growth and Market Contribution
Shell presented the Best Reseller in the East award to Mecpec in recognition of its recorded sales and delivery performance in 2023. Over the year, Mecpec achieved a total volume growth of 23%, including a 20% increase in Shell FuelSave Diesel sales. As Shell's strategic distribution partner, Mecpec leveraged Shell's Customer Value Propositions (CVPs) to broaden its market reach and effectively serve a diverse range of business sectors.
Commitment to Customer-Centric Solutions
As a fuel reseller , Mecpec supplies petroleum products to help businesses manage operational demands, delivering both cost efficiency and supply assurance. The company adopts a distribution approach that continuously adapts to evolving market conditions and the dynamic needs of its customers.
"We value our strong working relationship with Mecpec Trading for their consistent reliability and deep local market expertise," said Glenn Chua, Shell Commercial Fuels Singapore Business Manager. "Their commitment to Shell's standards of excellence has been instrumental in delivering value to our customers.
Mecpec applies its knowledge of petroleum products and market trends to deliver effective supply solutions to meet the diverse needs of companies across different scales and sectors. The company includes diesel refueling services as part of its supply package, along with fuel management solutions that help optimise fuel usage across sectors such as manufacturing, metal processing, and commercial vehicle operations.
Strengthening Distribution Infrastructure
The Best Reseller award acknowledges Mecpec's ongoing role in supporting Singapore's fuel distribution infrastructure. As a Shell partner, the company continues to invest in its operational capabilities by combining seasoned management expertise, specialised sales knowledge, and optimised delivery systems to maintain supply chain integrity and support business continuity for its diverse customer base.
For more information, visit .
