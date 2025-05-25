Memorial Day 2025: Stock Market, Banks, And Retail Stores - What's Open And What's Closed In US
Here's what you should know about what will be open or closed this Memorial Day.Banks, Government and Financial Services
Federal offices, including post offices, courts, schools, and most government agencies, will be closed on Memorial Day. The United States Postal Service will not operate on May 26, and most FedEx and UPS delivery services will be unavailable, with limited exceptions for special deliveries.
Branches of major banks such as Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, Citibank, and JPMorgan Chase will also be closed.Is the stock market open or closed on Memorial Day 2025?
Wall Street will observe Memorial Day, with both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange closed on Monday, May 26. Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 27. The next scheduled closure will be on June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.Retail stores open or closed on Memorial Day 2025??
Many retail stores remain open on Memorial Day , allowing consumers to shop ahead of the summer season. Major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Macy's, and Kohl's will be open with varied store hours depending on location. Sam's Club will be open for Plus members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and for Club members from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Costco will remain closed for the holiday.Restaurants open on Memorial Day 2025
Many popular restaurant chains will remain open on Memorial Day, offering Americans plenty of dining options during the holiday. Favorites such as Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, and Taco Bell will serve customers throughout the day. Casual dining spots like Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Applebee's, and Longhorn Steakhouse will also welcome guests, making it easy for families and friends to enjoy meals together while commemorating the day.Memorial Day: More than a holiday
Though Memorial Day is widely seen as the unofficial kickoff to summer and a time for sales and travel, it remains“the nation's foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women .” Established officially as a federal holiday in 1971 and observed on the last Monday in May, it originated as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when Americans decorated the graves of fallen soldiers.Travel and retail trends
The Memorial Day weekend often sees record numbers of Americans traveling . Meanwhile, retailers capitalise on the holiday with major promotional sales, making it one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.Also Read | Memorial Day 2025: Date, history, and significance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment