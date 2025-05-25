Switzerland Plans To Use Satellite Images To Monitor Ground Motion
As landslides continue above the Valais village of Blatten, preventing residents from returning home, the Swiss government wants to monitor ground movements across the country to anticipate landslides, rockfalls and other subsidence, writes the NZZ am Sonntag link
To this end, it is planning a national monitoring system based on data from the European Space Agency's (ESA) Sentinel-1 satellite, the Sunday newspaper reports, citing internal reports and documents. The satellite in question, orbiting at an altitude of 700 kilometers, continuously scans the Earth's surface. It feeds into the European Copernicus program, which allows the European Union to monitor water, soil, air, and the atmosphere using accurate and regular data.More More Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated
This content was published on May 23, 2025 Small landslides are on the increase in the Swiss Alps owing to climate change. But the link with global warming is less obvious for large natural disasters.Read more: Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicate
