How Much Does The New 50-Centimeter Costa Rican Collector Coin Featuring A Hawksbill Turtle Cost And Where Can I Get It?

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) announced that starting next Monday, May 26, 2025, 10,000 acrylic collector coins and 7,000 in cases will go on sale. These coins correspond to the 50-centimeter denomination and are the third to feature a design highlighting the fauna of the country's ecosystem .

This time, they will feature the hawksbill turtle , an animal that grows to 90 centimeters long and weighs up to 75 kilograms. This species can be found along the warm and temperate coasts of the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic Oceans, as well as in the Caribbean Sea. In Costa Rica, it is found on both coasts.

The reverse of the coin reads“Coral Reef” and the scientific name of the hawksbill turtle,“Eretmochelys imbricata.” The turtle is placed on the coin over a portion of the coral reef map. The year the design was approved, 2023, can also be read.

Meanwhile, the legends“República de Costa Rica” and“Banco Central de Costa Rica” stand out at the top of the coin's obverse. At the bottom, three raised bars are located that make it easy to recognize by touch. In both versions, the coin will cost ¢8,650.

The BCCR also announced that the regular ¢50 coin will begin circulation on May 26th. This coin, which will not display colors in its design and is therefore not a collector's item, has a face value of ¢50.

According to the Central Bank, each financial institution has been allocated a specific amount of the new ¢50 coin based on their requirements. Furthermore, these entities are the ones that determine the specific points of sale where they will sell the currency.

Banco de Costa Rica: 3.150

Banco Nacional: 2.500

Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal: 1.200

BAC Credomatic: 1.050

Banco Promérica: 300

Scotiabank Costa Rica: 250

Grupo Mutual Alajuela La Vivienda: 1.400

Mutual Cartago de Ahorro y Préstamo: 850

Coopegrecia R.L.: 1.100

Coopeande R.L.: 1.000

Coopesanramón R.L.: 550

Coopenae R.L.: 500

Coopecar R.L: 300

Asociación Numismática Costarricense: 1.000

Coopealianza R.L.: 500

Coopeande R.L.: 1.000

Museos del Banco Central de Costa Rica: 375-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR