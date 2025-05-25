Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Rise Of Knitting, Embroidery, And Pottery As A Path To Wellness


2025-05-25 02:05:46
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) In a hyper-digitalized world, where screens dominate work, social, and personal lives, more and more people are turning their attention to activities that feel simpler, slower, and more real: knitting, embroidery, pottery, and hand-painting. Far from being forgotten craft , these practices are making a strong comeback, especially among young adults, as a way to reconnect with the body, mind, and personal or family histor .

No coincidence

This return to manual work is no coincidence. We live in an era where the immediate, the automated, and the virtual often leave us feeling disconnected. In contrast, crafts offer a complete sensory experience: texture, color, rhythm, patience. Knitting or molding clay forces us to slow down and focus on the present moment. And that's where mindfulness comes in, that practice of full attention that seeks to anchor the mind in the here and now. For many, creating with one's hands has become an accessible form of active meditation.

Nostalgic component

In addition, there's the nostalgic component. Knitting again like grandma did, embroidering napkins like at mom's house, or reviving traditional techniques with threads, needles, and looms generates a sense of emotional continuity. On social media, there's no shortage of accounts that blend retro aesthetics with messages of self-care and creativity: making something beautiful with one's hands isn't just art, it's emotional resilience.

Ceramics

Ceramics is also experiencing a boom, with workshops full of people looking to the wheel as a way to disconnect from stress. Clay, with its unpredictability and need for patience, becomes a teacher of life.“The process is therapeutic,” many say. It's no wonder that in the midst of the intangible era, people want to get their hands dirty to remember they exist.

These trends, which combine elements of wellness, sustainability, and self-expression, also speak to the desire to produce less digital waste and more physical objects with emotional value. In a context of climate crisis and tech fatigue, making something with your own hands feels like an act of affirmation.-

