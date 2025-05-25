403
13 Palestinians Martyred, Others Injured In Ongoing Israeli Shelling Of Several Areas In Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thirteen Palestinians were martyred and several others injured on Sunday as the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued airstrikes and shelling across multiple areas in the Gaza Strip.
According to the latest updates, sources at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital reported the martyrdom of five Palestinians, including three siblings, following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mash'ala area of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.
In a separate incident, one person was martyred and others were injured in a drone strike targeting another tent sheltering displaced people west of Al-Nuseirat camp. Al-Awda Hospital reported that one person sustained gunshot wounds after the IOF opened fire on civilians in the new camp area north of Al-Nuseirat.
In the southern part of the Strip, two Palestinians were martyred in drone strikes on the Al-Zana area, north of Bani Suheila, and Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis city.
Additionally, a man and his wife were martyred in an overnight airstrike targeting their home west of the city.
Medical sources also reported that two individuals were injured in an Israeli strike on Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis, the previous day.
In northern Gaza, one Palestinian was martyred and several others injured in an airstrike on a group of civilians in the Al-Faluja area of Jabalia camp.
Later in the morning, seven more people were martyred in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential home in Jabalia's Al-Nazla.
Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that the total number of fatalities from Sunday's Israeli bombardments across the Gaza Strip stands at 19.
The ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza resulted in the causality toll reaching 53,901 deaths and 122,593 injuries since the escalation began on October 7, 2023.
The IOF resumed their aggression on Gaza on March 18, following a two-month cessation of hostilities under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on January 19.
The ceasefire was repeatedly violated by the IOF, who continued their attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip, worsening an already unprecedented humanitarian crisis.
