ASEAN Secretary-General Highlights Strengthening Ties With GCC, Praises Kuwait Vision
Report by Abdullah Bugis
KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Dr. Kao Kim Hourn on Sunday emphasized the growing importance of bilateral relations between ASEAN member states and Kuwait and praised Kuwait's Vision 2035.
Dr. Hourn highlighted the bilateral ties with Kuwait as a vital component of the broader partnership between ASEAN and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and also commended Kuwait's participation in key regional summits.
Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of preparations for the upcoming summits, Dr. Hourn lauded the expected attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at the second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Trilateral Summit, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur on May 26-27.
Dr. Hourn described the timing of Kuwait's visit as highly significant, underscoring the Gulf leadership's commitment to sustaining the momentum built since the inaugural ASEAN-GCC Summit in Riyadh in 2023, that summit, which brought together all ASEAN leaders in Saudi Arabia, was hailed as a milestone in ASEAN-GCC cooperation.
He also highlighted Kuwait's pivotal humanitarian role, particularly in relation to ASEAN's current efforts on the Myanmar crisis, and given Kuwait's reputation as a leading humanitarian nation, Dr. Hourn expressed confidence that the country could contribute meaningfully to non-political aspects of the crisis.
On the economic front, Dr. Hourn reported tangible progress in the ASEAN-GCC Economic Cooperation Agreement, he revealed that a cooperation framework adopted by both sides' leaders two years ago has led to the recent completion of a preliminary feasibility study, which will soon be formally shared with member states for further review and exploration of potential areas for collaboration.
While acknowledging that it is still too early to finalize a free trade agreement, Dr. Hourn described the developments as positive, explaining that ASEAN is focused internally on strengthening economic integration among its member states while also seeking to deepen bilateral partnerships with external partners like the GCC.
Regarding ASEAN's Vision 2045, Dr. Hourn outlined its four integrated strategic pillars: political-security, economic, socio-cultural communities, and the regional connectivity framework known as the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 (MPAC 2025).
He described this 20-year vision as a strategic roadmap that accounts for the major challenges and transformations ASEAN is expected to face in the future.
He also stressed that ASEAN hopes the upcoming summits will reaffirm the association's core principles, and ASEAN has communicated these principles to its trade partners through official statements and is actively engaging with seven major economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others.
ASEAN also participates in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a trade agreement comprising 15 countries.
His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, will represent His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the summits, leading the Kuwaiti delegation and representing the GCC in the events held in Kuala Lumpur, this comes as part of Kuwait's chairmanship of the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council. (end)
aab
