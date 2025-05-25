Lalu Prasad Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap From RJD For Six Years For ‘Immoral Behaviour’ (Lead)
The announcement was made by Lalu Prasad on the social media platform X.“Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values. Therefore, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will have no role in either.”
Lalu Prasad added that people are free to decide whether to maintain relations with Tej Pratap or not.“He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. Whosoever will have relations with him should decide at their own discretion.”
The expulsion comes shortly after photos and a video of Tej Pratap Yadav with a woman named Anushka Yadav went viral on social media.
One of the images depicted her performing Karva Chauth rituals for Tej Pratap. The couple had recently gone public with their long-term relationship, which reportedly spanned over 12 years.
Sources close to the family suggest Lalu Prasad Yadav was taken aback by the nature and timing of the revelation, particularly as it came without consultation or prior family discussion.
Reacting to the developments, Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and Tej Pratap's younger brother, addressed the media, stating:“Personal life and political life are different. As far as my elder brother is concerned, he has the right to make decisions about his personal life. But we came to know about this only through the media. We were not informed.”
He further said the family cannot support actions that damage public image and credibility:“We are public representatives and must uphold the dignity expected from us. We do not endorse or tolerate behaviour that brings disrepute to the family or the party.”
Tejashwi reaffirmed his support for Lalu Yadav's decision, saying the party president has made his sentiments clear and that the party stands by them.
Tej Pratap Yadav, an MLA from Hassanpur and former Environment Minister and Forest and Climate Change Minister, has frequently found himself in controversy due to erratic public behaviour and unorthodox statements.
His strained relationship with both his former wife, Aishwarya Rai and family members has long fueled speculation about internal discord.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance And Crypto For 10M+ Investors
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment