Kuwait Defense Minister Discusses Key Issues With UAE Amb.


2025-05-25 06:02:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah, discussed with UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi key issues of mutual interest, particularly military affairs. (end) ajr

