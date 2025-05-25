403
Gulf Cooperation Council... A Legacy Of Achievements For Regional Integration, Joint Action
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, May 25 (KUNA) -- With a legacy rich in political, economic, defense, and developmental achievements, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has become a successful model for regional integration and joint action.
Today, the Council celebrates its 44th anniversary since its establishment.
Since its establishment on May 25, 1981, in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, through an agreement between the leaders of the six founding countries: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar, as it emerged as the most cohesive and successful organization in the region.
On this occasion, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs, Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader emphasized the Council's vital role in promoting unity, stability, and development in the region since its founding in 1981.
He highlighted the GCC's achievements in regional cooperation, its response to major crises such as the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, and its commitment to dialogue, peaceful solutions, and humanitarian aid.
Al-Bader also noted the Council's strategic partnerships with international blocs like the EU, China, the US, and ASEAN.
He praised Kuwait's leadership role during its current presidency, including hosting key meetings and supporting major initiatives such as energy and rail integration and the Gulf common market.
Al-Bader concluded by stressing that the 44th anniversary is not just a celebration but a renewed call to responsibilities to continue building a stronger, more united Gulf region.
For his part, Political Analyst Mubarak Al-Aati in a statement for KUNA emphasized the importance of remembering the founding leaders who laid the groundwork for this solid institution.
He described the GCC as a stronghold and safe haven for GCC citizens during times of crisis, thanks to the wisdom and foresight of those leaders who established the foundations of security and stability across the six member states.
Al-Aati noted that the Council stands as a testament to a shared destiny and continues its path of cooperation, guided by the leadership of the GCC leaders who have prioritized Gulf unity through well-planned steps as the GCC has aimed to align policies and strategies in a collective framework that meets current ambitions and future aspirations.
He pointed out that the GCC, with its leadership and people, has proven its capability of addressing various challenges, safeguarding security and stability, and protecting its achievements.
It has also played an increasingly influential regional and global role, with a unified vision reflected in firm stances on Arab and Islamic issues, and most importantly the support for the Palestinian cause and solidarity with the people of Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Sudan, and Libya.
The GCC has also been active in international mediation efforts, such as those related to US-Iran relations, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, demonstrating a unique ability in crisis management.
Meanwhile, Political Analyst Salem Al-Yami, in a similar statement for KUNA described the GCC as an icon of regional and international political cooperation.
He pointed out that the Council has achieved significant accomplishments over 44 years, strengthening the unity of GCC societies and reinforcing the political presence of the region on both regional and international stages.
Al-Yami said that the Council has coordinated both official and grassroots efforts among its member states, making it a regional force with effective influence on decision-making. It has also played a role in empowering other countries to help themselves through mediation and quiet diplomacy.
He stressed that the GCC countries have become key players in numerous international issues by contributing to peaceful and balanced solutions.
He added that the GCC is also an economic powerhouse that has helped stabilize global energy prices and ensured a secure and depoliticized energy supply.
One of its most notable achievements has been its resilience in the face of regional geopolitical changes since its founding. It has also played a vital role in strengthening the foundations of both Arab and GCC joint action.
He highlighted that GCC citizens aspire to even greater integration among member states and their societies.
Since its inception, the GCC has helped solidify the foundations of security and stability in the Gulf region, unified positions on Arab, regional, and international issues, and played a leading role in supporting just causes, most notably the Palestinian cause, while also contributing to mediation and peaceful conflict resolution.
On the economic aspect, the Council launched the GCC Customs Union in 2003, followed by the GCC Common Market in 2008. These initiatives have helped eliminate trade barriers, boost capital and investment flows, and enable GCC citizens to work, invest, and move freely across member states.
Furthermore, on the defense matter, the GCC established the Peninsula Shield Force in 1984 and has worked to enhance military and security cooperation, including information sharing, joint training, and coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, organized crime, and emerging cyber and security threats.
The Council has also prioritized human development through coordinated education, health, and environmental policies, as well as cooperation in scientific research, energy, and advanced technologies. It has also launched joint initiatives to address pandemics and climate change.
Internationally, the GCC has succeeded in building strategic partnerships with major global powers and economic blocs, including the European Union, China, US, Japan, India, and Turkiye. It has enhanced its presence on the international stage as a unified and effective entity.
Among the Council's major achievements is the completion of the GCC power grid, which was finalized in July 2009. Member states are also implementing several other projects, such as the GCC Railway, which spans approximately over 2,117 kilometers and connects the ports and road networks of member states.
The railway starts in Kuwait and passes through Dammam, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, ending in Muscat, with branches to Bahrain and Qatar. It is designed to transport passengers and goods at high speeds with advanced infrastructure built to the highest standards of safety and efficiency.
The 44th anniversary of the Council's establishment reaffirms the commitment of member states to continue advancing GCC cooperation and achieving deeper integration in all areas, in line with the aspirations of the GCC people for a more stable and prosperous future. (end)
