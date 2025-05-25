Rajesh Kumar Recreates Viral Speech Of 'Rosesh Sarabhai Of Pakistan' Bilawal Bhutto Netizens Say 'Bharat Momma Ki Jai'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The real Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rajesh Kumar, just dropped the most "iconic" video of the year -- a recreation of“Rosesh of Pakistan” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's viral speech.

Bilawal Bhutto's speech in Pakistan's Parliament went viral, more because of HOW he said it and less because of what he said, making him an inspiration for millions of memes online.

The speech, given after India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites in PoK and Pakistan, reminded many of Rosesh's dramatic style. Social media users joked about the resemblance.

Since many online users compared the Pakistan leader to Rosesh , his oddball character from the sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rajesh said that the video was made“on public demand”.

Rajesh's Instagram video went viral in less than and has amassed over 1.3 million views so far. He posted the viral video alongside the caption:“ON PUBLIC DEMAND.....welcome Hon Rosesh of Pakistan.”

Netizens were left in stitches as Rajesh donned his 'Roshesh' hat for this“hilarious” video. Social media users chanted“Bharat momma ki jai!” in the Roshesh way in the comment section.

“Wow! This is going to be the greatest reel of all time!” a user said.

A netizen joked that Rajesh should file a copyright claim on Bhutto.“Uspe copyright claim dal do bhai.”

“This is hilarious,” a user said.

Another added that the video was the best thing on the Internet for the day.“I wasn't ready for this drop! Scrolling ends here. Nothing's topping this today!”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. The grandson of former Pakistan President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto also served as Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He has been at his jingoistic best since the Pahalgam terror attack , which killed at least 26 people.

After India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, he reportedly said,“The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”