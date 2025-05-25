Giorgio Armani On Why 'Dubai Is The Cradle Of A New Concept Of Luxury'

Giorgio Armani's long and extraordinarily prolific career is characterised by stylistic coherence‭, ‬which continues to distinguish itself in the‭ ‬field of fashion‭. ‬It's as if even the passing of time cannot age the legendary designer's creativity‭. ‬“I don't think much about my age‭. ‬In my mind‭, ‬I am the same age I was when I started‭,‬”‭ ‬the Italian maestro told the‭ ‬New York Times‭ ‬a few years ago‭.‬

KT LUXE‭ ‬catches up with the Milanese designer to ask about his inspiration‭, ‬the anniversary of his Maison‭, ‬and why he believes that Dubai is‭ ‬'the cradle of a new concept of luxury'‭.‬

The fashion superstar celebrated his 90th birthday last summer and brimmed with the desire to continue creating‭. ‬He shows no signs of slowing down‭. ‬“Turning 90‭ ‬was a very important milestone‭, ‬but it also stimulates me because there are so many things I still want to accomplish‭ ‬and that spark my imagination‭,‬”‭ ‬says the designer in his Milan office‭, ‬which is adorned with portraits‭. ‬“Passion motivates me‭, ‬combined with a drive to continuously improve‭. ‬There is also an aspect of discipline at play‭: ‬the idea that you can always move the bar a little higher and that the next feat will be better than the one before‭. ‬It's an endless path of improvement‭.‬”

Now almost 91‭, ‬Armani is focused on celebrating his fashion house's multiple anniversaries‭. ‬His Maison‭, ‬for instance‭, ‬marks its 50th anniversary‭, ‬while his haute couture line Armani/Privé‭, ‬which‭ ‬launched in Paris in 2005‭, ‬has turned 20‭.‬

After a gorgeous celebration in the French capital last January‭, ‬an exclusive exhibition titled‭ ‬Giorgio Armani Privè 2005-2025‭ ‬is currently underway in Milan at Armani Silos‭, ‬an open-to-the public space at Via Bergognone 40‭ ‬that was inaugurated exactly 10‭ ‬years ago to illustrate the designer's professional experience‭.‬

Up for display until the end of the year are 150‭ ‬dream outfits meticulously sewn by hand‭; ‬this is Armani's most experimental expression of luxury‭.‬

Recalling the Maison's debut on July 24‭, ‬1975‭, ‬he says‭: ‬“That particular show was memorable because it allowed me to showcase my idea of modern tailoring‭ ‬―‭ ‬soft‭, ‬comfortable‭, ‬body-conscious‭, ‬rather than stiff and restrictive‭. ‬It was a men's show‭, ‬but the combination of elegant style with modern comfort set the template for my womenswear‭, ‬too‭.‬”

His aesthetic has remained aspirational‭, ‬with some turning into collector's items over the years‭. ‬It is‭, ‬he suggests‭, ‬the best proof of creating something timeless‭. ‬He says‭: ‬“I take great pride in the new generation's interest in vintage Armani‭. ‬If young people find affinity with my work‭, ‬it's probably because I've always stayed true to my vision‭, ‬simply offering my point of view‭. ‬If what I created 20‭ ‬or 30‭ ‬years ago can resonate with an‭ ‬audience that may not even have been born then‭, ‬that's the ultimate reward and confirmation for my constant pursuit of a timeless style‭.‬”

So‭, ‬how and with what events will Armani celebrate its golden anniversary‭?‬

“I'm still thinking about the 50th anniversary‭ [‬of the Maison‭]. ‬But it is too soon to reveal any details‭,‬”‭ ‬he remarks‭. ‬“This year also marks 10‭ ‬years since the opening of Armani/Silos and 20‭ ‬years since the launch of Giorgio Armani Privé‭, ‬my haute‭ ‬couture line‭. ‬So‭, ‬I felt it was the right moment to bring these wonderful creations to Milan for the first time and the Silos is‭ ‬the perfect setting to present them to a wider audience‭.‬”

Armani enchanted Paris at Palazzo Armani at 21‭ ‬rue François Premier last January‭, ‬when a grand fashion show celebrated 20‭ ‬years‭ ‬of creativity‭, ‬refinement‭, ‬and art of Armani Privé‭. ‬Those creations were made by the expert hands of his seamstresses‭, ‬who worked in the historic building at Via Borgonuovo 11‭ ‬in Milan‭.‬

“Having created a style that everybody immediately identifies as mine is certainly an accomplishment‭, ‬and something that makes me‭ ‬extremely proud‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“I have worked hard all my life to build something true‭, ‬substantial‭, ‬and enduring‭. ‬Palazzo Armani represents a new milestone in‭ ‬my dialogue with the French capital‭. ‬My decision to come to Paris to show Armani/Privé‭, ‬a choice I made at the very beginning of‭ ‬this project when I decided to launch the collection‭, ‬was partly motivated by a desire to show respect for the history of couture and its home‭, ‬a city that I have always loved‭.‬”‭ ‬But he also wanted to demonstrate to the world that‭ ‬“Italian craftsmanship is more than equal to the task of creating wonderful couture pieces‭. ‬I am‭, ‬after all‭, ‬a proud Italian”‭, ‬he says with a smile‭.‬

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Armani/Casa‭. ‬Its interior design collections combine Western tradition with Eastern‭ ‬inspiration‭, ‬and the Middle East has also been a source of ideas‭. ‬“Indeed‭, ‬I am often inspired by other cultures and places I have visited‭. ‬The East‭, ‬in general‭, ‬had a significant impact on my design aesthetic‭,‬”‭ ‬he points out‭. ‬“I am interested in the colours and fabrics associated with the Middle East‭, ‬particularly the use of geometry in ancient and modern art‭. ‬In general‭, ‬I like to create something distinctive by combining the creative spirit of my homeland with other influences‭.‬”

Armani has a strong work ethic‭. ‬In his autobiography‭ ‬Per Amore‭,‬‭ ‬published by‭ ‬Rizzoli New York‭,‬‭ ‬he writes‭: ‬“I have never taken drugs‭, ‬I have never even fallen into the trap of smoking‭. ‬But I am a human being‭, ‬not a Zen monk‭. ‬I have never sought artificial pleasure‭. ‬For me‭, ‬the adrenaline of work is better than any hallucination or induced daze”‭.‬

It has to do with one's nature‭. ‬Let's call it‭, ‬“character”‭, ‬a term whose etymology is related to the Greek verb‭ ‬“charasso”‭, ‬meaning‭ ‬“to imprint‭, ‬to mould‭, ‬to engrave”‭. ‬Each character has an outfit that distinguishes one from another‭. ‬But between Giorgio Armani the man and Giorgio Armani the iconic couturier‭, ‬where is this invisible line drawn‭?‬

“It is very‭, ‬very difficult to define where Armani the man ends and where the brand begins‭, ‬because the two are intrinsically and‭ ‬inextricably linked‭,‬”‭ ‬he affirms‭. ‬“They are connected by my taste‭, ‬a very intimate and personal quality‭, ‬and my vision‭, ‬from which all I do stems‭.‬”

What then grows a genius with a love for fashion‭, ‬style‭, ‬and beauty‭? ‬Is it a parent's loving hand‭? ‬And for Armani‭, ‬was it the social‭, ‬political‭, ‬and cultural reality he had to contend with during the Second World‭ ‬War‭? ‬“Having grown up in post-war Italy‭, ‬the emergence from the dark years created a widespread hunger for beauty‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“I had a simple life‭, ‬filled with a boy's dreams and ambitions‭. ‬In that climate‭, ‬my mother was the cornerstone‭, ‬conveying a strong sense of rigour and dignity‭, ‬values that undoubtedly influenced me later in work and life‭. ‬After the war‭, ‬the city of Milan has always been a source of inspiration ever since my first job at La Rinascente department store‭ [‬where Armani worked in display‭], ‬and Milan was where I founded my company with my early business partner Sergio Galeotti‭, ‬who had faith in me and pushed me to forge ahead‭.‬”

He says‭: ‬“Creativity is what I enjoy most in life‭. ‬And for me‭, ‬every day is an opportunity to exercise it‭. ‬I have a very active imagination‭, ‬and creativity comes naturally to me‭. ‬I find inspiration everywhere‭ ‬-‭ ‬in films I watch‭, ‬conversations I have‭, ‬and travels I make‭. ‬My first and greatest inspiration comes from the world and observing people‭.‬”

So driven is he in his need to create things of beauty that he's never had a creative block‭. ‬“The urge to create for me is innate‭, ‬and I must confess I have hardly ever experienced a creative block‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“What I like best about my job is seeing the results of my creativity‭ ‬-‭ ‬seeing my ideas take shape and become reality‭. ‬And reality is my primary source of inspiration‭.‬”

At a certain point‭, ‬Armani enthuses about Dubai and the Middle East‭. ‬“The cradle of a new concept of luxury‭, ‬a place capable of drawing from its rich culture and transmitting a new‭, ‬creative energy‭,‬”‭ ‬he calls the region‭.‬

‭ ‬The influential designer credited with pioneering red-carpet fashion treats fame not as a goal but as a byproduct of doing what‭ ‬he loves‭. ‬In his autobiography‭, ‬Per Amore‭, ‬he writes‭: ‬“I have always accepted fame as an obligation‭, ‬as the consequence of a great commitment‭... ‬I have always been too pragmatic to pursue it as a trinket or to display it as a glittering jewel‭.‬”

Still‭, ‬when you are on the journey of spotlights and runways‭, ‬how do you digest success while not letting it go to your head‭? ‬“Not becoming complacent can be challenging when you have experienced success‭,‬”‭ ‬he admits‭. ‬“The answer can be found in self-discipline‭. ‬My personality is pragmatic and reserved‭, ‬and I prefer that people focus on my actions rather than my public profile‭. ‬Ultimately‭, ‬my work speaks for itself‭, ‬which is the best thing for me‭.‬”

And it is with this pragmatism that he dishes out advice for young talent‭. ‬“Have your own distinctive vision‭, ‬believe in it‭, ‬pursue it with diligence and passion‭, ‬work hard‭, ‬and be true to yourself‭. ‬Listen to others‭, ‬but in the end‭, ‬make your own decisions‭. ‬I believe any designer‭, ‬young or otherwise‭, ‬must follow their path‭.‬”

However‭, ‬he continues‭, ‬“You need a point of view that you really believe in‭. ‬The past inspires me‭, ‬and there are periods in history that hold a particular fascination for me‭. ‬But I have always been someone who looks forward and is committed to evolving‭, ‬developing new techniques‭ ‬and technologies‭, ‬and constantly asking myself what my customers want today‭. ‬And tomorrow‭. ‬That is how you stay relevant as a designer‭.‬”

Style revolutions like the one he spearheaded do not come out of a vacuum‭. ‬Young people have to find a way to do it themselves‭, ‬taking into account the history of fashion‭.‬

Every brilliant designer leaves his mark on a silhouette‭. ‬In Armani's case‭, ‬the aim was to make the male figure less severe and rigid and the female figure less mannered‭, ‬while maintaining the elegant tone that would force others to sit up and take note‭.‬

Living one's golden years is bound to tease out threads of nostalgia with coarse knots of regret‭. ‬But‭, ‬says Armani‭, ‬“I don't really suffer regret‭. ‬If there is something I wish to do‭, ‬I set about making it happen‭. ‬I am happy with how things have turned‭ ‬out‭, ‬and if I had the option to travel back in time‭, ‬I would start and do it all over again‭.‬”

At the end of our chat‭, ‬Armani returns to his special bond with Dubai‭. ‬The world's first Armani Hotel is in the city‭, ‬in the soaring Burj Khalifa‭. ‬“Running a hotel there for a decade has been a remarkable experience‭,‬”‭ ‬he nods‭. ‬“I am proud of how it has fully integrated into the city that houses it‭.‬”

But is the success enough to lure him back‭, ‬to take on new projects‭? ‬“The Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah project is the continuation of this journey‭,‬”‭ ‬he replies‭. ‬“I never know where I will turn to next until the inspiration takes me‭.‬”

Every time he visits Dubai‭, ‬he finds a warm environment‭ ‬-‭ ‬festive yet focused‭. ‬“Dubai is an exciting modern city‭, ‬having grown rapidly into a global metropolis over recent years‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“I like that it has roots as an 18th-century fishing village‭. ‬I am fascinated by how it embraces its visitors and leaves them with memories of energy and life‭.‬”

It's almost like Armani has found a kindred spirit in the dynamic city‭. ‬“Every time‭, ‬I am impressed by how much it changes and rapidly develops‭. ‬Dubai is an extraordinary place‭, ‬and it is a look to the‭ ‬future‭. ‬There is also a pragmatism to Dubai‭. ‬It's a city that likes to get things done in a straightforward way‭. ‬I appreciate that in a place‭.‬”

Of course he does‭ ‬–‭ ‬it's a reminder of what it takes to stay relevant‭, ‬in vogue‭, ‬and in the spotlight‭. ‬“It keeps me coming back‭.‬”