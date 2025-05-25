Pope Leo XIV Receives His First Gift From Costa Rica
The presentation was made by Father Jafet Peytrequin, National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies. The priest participated in the annual meeting of the national directors of this program in Rome. Those present were received in audience by the Pope, where the Costa Ricans arrived.
Ticos love for the mother of JesusWhen greeting the Pope, Peytrequin carried a drawing of the façade of the Basilica of the Angels, located in Cartago.“This gesture symbolizes our people's love for the mission and for Our Lady of the Angels, and spiritually unites our Church with the heart of the Vatican,” the National Shrine detailed on its social media.->
