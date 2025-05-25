Location Isn’T Everything: What Really Matters In Real Estate Investing?
If you're saving up to invest in real estate, here's what you need to know. Housing plots offer the highest long-term returns in real estate. As cities expand, demand for plots rises, leading to good returns. However, patience is key, as it may take 20-30 years to see substantial gains.
Prime location and good transport links increase property value. Plots in dead ends, near high-voltage lines, or undesirable areas like sewage or cemeteries fetch lower prices. Government-approved properties are easier to finance and sell at better prices. Always verify approvals before buying to avoid future hassles.
Road access is crucial. Properties with road access wider than 20 feet command better prices. Wider roads, like 24, 30, or 40 feet, further enhance the value.
Corner plots always fetch higher prices. You can build shops on the ground floor for rental income or design a beautiful house with two entrances.
Gardens, farmhouses, and fields are in high demand but require significant investment. While returns can be high, consider these for business or personal use rather than pure investment, as appreciation takes time.
Physical real estate requires high investment and a long holding period. Modern real estate investments like REITs, InvITs, and mutual funds offer lower entry points and diversification.
Investing in listed real estate company stocks can yield good long-term returns but carries short-term risks. Thorough research and market knowledge are essential before investing.
Physical real estate, whether land, house, or building, requires substantial investment and patience for good returns. Several factors influence profitability.
