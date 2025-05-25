Video Home & Electronic Centre Receives Dual Honours At LG MEA Service Conference 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Video Home & Electronic Centre – Jumbo Electronics, a trusted name in consumer electronics and home appliances in Qatar, has once again demonstrated its leadership in after-sales service by earning dual recognition at the prestigious LG Middle East & Africa (MEA) Service Conference 2025.

The event, which brought together leading service partners from over 15 countries, honoured Video Home (Qatar) with two accolades: the 2nd Best Performer Award and a Certificate of Cooperation for the year 2024. The awards were presented by Kwanyul Lee, MD, LGEME Service reinforcing Video Home's continued excellence in customer service and operational efficiency.

Throughout 2024, Video Home implemented several strategic initiatives aimed at improving service quality and responsiveness. These included the deployment of an advanced Service Call Management System, integration with LG's dynamic service platforms for better coordination, and improved planning for spare parts availability.

The company also undertook manpower optimisation, particularly during the peak summer months to support increased service demand-especially for air conditioning units.

Technician performance and productivity were further enhanced through targeted training programs and a performance-based incentive system, which collectively helped reduce turnaround times and improve first-call resolution rates.



NPC hosts 'Forum on Statistical Integration' QRDI Council concludes Innovation Day at QEF

Read Also

The Certificate of Cooperation acknowledges Video Home's dedication to transparent communication and effective collaboration with LG's regional and global teams. It stands as a testament to the organisation's proactive approach in aligning with LG's vision for customer satisfaction, innovation, and service excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, CV Rappai, Director & CEO of Video Home & Electronic Centre, remarked,“The fundamentals of great service never change. What evolves is how we embrace innovation and respond to customers' rising expectations. These recognitions from LG affirm our long-standing belief in putting customers at the center of everything we do.”

As a Total Solutions Provider in Qatar, Video Home continues to thrive across its diversified business verticals-spanning retail, distribution, telecom, B2B, MEP, e-commerce, and after-sales service-setting new standards for quality and customer-centric excellence in the region.