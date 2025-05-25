SAS, UDST Empower Future Innovators At Forecasting Hackathon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: SAS has partnered with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) for an exciting three-day Forecasting Hackathon, where talented students tackled real-world challenges using advanced data analytics and machine learning.

The winners are Team“pip install” with the case“Data-driven platform to make informed, future-ready career decisions” - once again all-women team that took first place; Team“SolarIntel” with the case“AI Powered Solar Prediction”; and Team“HackaForecast” with the case“Transit Traffic Dynamics: A Comparative Study of UAE Airports.”

Over the course of the event, teams explored four critical tracks: BFSI, Renewable Energy, Sustainability, Workforce, Logistics.

Teams applied forecasting techniques to solve some of the most pressing regional and global issues.

This hands-on experience not only showcased the power of analytics but also highlighted the potential of youth-led innovation in building a more resilient, data-driven, and sustainable future.