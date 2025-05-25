SAS, UDST Empower Future Innovators At Forecasting Hackathon
Doha, Qatar: SAS has partnered with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) for an exciting three-day Forecasting Hackathon, where talented students tackled real-world challenges using advanced data analytics and machine learning.
The winners are Team“pip install” with the case“Data-driven platform to make informed, future-ready career decisions” - once again all-women team that took first place; Team“SolarIntel” with the case“AI Powered Solar Prediction”; and Team“HackaForecast” with the case“Transit Traffic Dynamics: A Comparative Study of UAE Airports.”
Over the course of the event, teams explored four critical tracks: BFSI, Renewable Energy, Sustainability, Workforce, Logistics.
Teams applied forecasting techniques to solve some of the most pressing regional and global issues.
This hands-on experience not only showcased the power of analytics but also highlighted the potential of youth-led innovation in building a more resilient, data-driven, and sustainable future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment