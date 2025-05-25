Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SAS, UDST Empower Future Innovators At Forecasting Hackathon

SAS, UDST Empower Future Innovators At Forecasting Hackathon


2025-05-25 03:02:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: SAS has partnered with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) for an exciting three-day Forecasting Hackathon, where talented students tackled real-world challenges using advanced data analytics and machine learning.

The winners are Team“pip install” with the case“Data-driven platform to make informed, future-ready career decisions” - once again all-women team that took first place; Team“SolarIntel” with the case“AI Powered Solar Prediction”; and Team“HackaForecast” with the case“Transit Traffic Dynamics: A Comparative Study of UAE Airports.”

Over the course of the event, teams explored four critical tracks: BFSI, Renewable Energy, Sustainability, Workforce, Logistics.

Teams applied forecasting techniques to solve some of the most pressing regional and global issues.

This hands-on experience not only showcased the power of analytics but also highlighted the potential of youth-led innovation in building a more resilient, data-driven, and sustainable future.

MENAFN25052025000063011010ID1109591955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search