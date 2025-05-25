David Tennant Intended To Play Reed Richards In ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Actor David Tennant is a marvel fan, and intended on playing Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, he could have been the face of another major franchise if things went differently, reports 'Variety'.

When asked by a fan about which superhero he would like to play at MCM Comic Con (via ComicBookMovie), the former“Doctor Who” star shared he was interested in playing Reed Richards, known by his alter-ego Mister Fantastic, in the upcoming Marvel tentpole 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

As per 'Variety', the role went to Pedro Pascal, but Tennant had no hard feelings about missing out on the part.

“In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they've gone in a different direction”, Tennant said.“Although if it has to be someone, I'm very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal”.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' hits theaters July 25. Alongside Pascal as the titular shapeshifting hero, the film stars Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

After the debut of 'The Fantastic Four', comic book fans will have to wait until the release of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on July 31, 2026, for another Marvel installment. The gap is the longest drought between MCU films since 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 2021's 'Black Widow'. The expanded break is due to the recent delay of the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday'. The film, which features the largest team-up of MCU heroes to date, was originally set to release on May 1, 2026, but has been pushed back to December 18, 2026.