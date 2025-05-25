403
Al-Budaiwi Chief: GCC's Journey Example Of Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 25 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Mohammad Al-Budaiwi said that the Gulf Cooperation Council's journey was "an example to be followed in unity, effective integration, and constructive cooperation, making it a pioneering model regionally and internationally."
During the Celebration of the 44th Anniversary of the GCC Establishment, held at the Secretariat in Riyadh late Saturday, Al-Budaiwi expressed pride in continuing the journey of the council, which began on May 25, 1981.
He underscored appreciation for the achievements made in the journey of joint Gulf cooperation and integration across various fields.
He said, "During our celebration today of the 44th anniversary of the launch of the blessed journey of the GCC, we recall with pride and loyalty the insightful vision of the founding leaders who laid the solid foundation for this great institution, relying on deep fraternal ties, shared destiny, and common history among their peoples."
"Despite all regional and international challenges and changes, the Council's journey remains a model of unity, effective integration, and constructive cooperation, becoming a leading example at both the regional and international levels across various fields," he affirmed.
"The member states have become a model for collective action and a reliable partner regionally and internationally. They have garnered the world's attention thanks to their strategic vision and balanced policies, which emphasize the values of security and peace and enhance pathways for sustainable development and prosperity," Al-Budaiwi stressed.
He added "A notable scene reflecting the Council's growing influence is the recent Gulf-European summit, followed shortly by the Gulf-American summit, with upcoming summits anticipated with ASEAN and China."
"This clearly affirms the Council's status and pivotal role in shaping international relations," He affirmed.
These high-level summits of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the member states alongside their counterparts in these countries, as well as 15 ministerial meetings with other nations, highlight the Council's ability to build bridges of cooperation with both East and West, fostering balanced partnerships that achieve mutual interests.
"They also reflect the global appreciation and respect for the GCC countries and the sincere desire from various nations to deepen relations based on mutual trust and strategic interests."
Al-Budaiwi also pointed out that what the GCC countries have achieved in terms of a qualitative leap in their economic performance, as a result of economic diversification, optimal utilization of resources, and strengthening their economic position regionally and internationally.
He added that some of the economic achievements made during the past period, where the GCC countries ranked 11th as the largest economy in the world with a total GDP of USD 2.1 trillion, and the average per capita GDP reached about USD 36,800, which is more than three times the world average.
"This mirrors the high level of income and improved quality of life for the Gulf citizen. The economic growth of the GCC countries is expected to continue at a higher pace in 2025 to reach 4.5 percent.
With growth in the non-oil sector approaching 3.3 percent in the same year, the GCC countries have collectively become among the top seven global financial regions. The total market value of the GCC financial markets are now exceeding 4.3 percent of the total global market value.
In the field of sustainable development, the GCC countries have witnessed great growth in their productive capacity from clean energy sources, as the electricity production capacity from renewable sources in the GCC countries reached 30 percent of the total production of the Middle East, and amounted to 54.5 percent of wind energy production, which is 30 percent of global production.
The intra-trade between the GCC countries has witnessed remarkable growth, with the volume of intra-exports reaching USD 131.6 billion with a growth rate of 67 percent, which reflects the depth of economic integration and facilitating the movement of goods between member states.
The total capital of publicly traded companies allowed for trading by citizens of other member states reached 520.4 billion USD, showing a growth rate of 226.9 percent, indicating the smooth flow of Gulf capital and ease of access to markets.
In higher education, the number of Gulf students enrolled in higher education institutions outside their home countries within the Council reached approximately 12,800, promoting the exchange of competencies and reinforcing the principle of shared economic and educational citizenship.
Additionally, the member states are among the most prepared in the world to implement the digital economy, with the government readiness index for artificial intelligence exceeding the global average. It is expected that AI will contribute 34 percent to the GDP of the member states by 2030.
In the same context, and in line with the digital and technological transformation, the Ministers of Information in the GCC countries launched this year the joint application of the news agencies of the GCC countries.
The General Secretariat, via the GCC Statistical Center, has launched a smartphone application for the statistics of the GCC, providing a reliable window into the realities of the member states through numbers and facts.
This application offers accurate indicators on development, economy, society, and the environment, reflecting the scale of ambitious achievements and the comprehensive renaissance experienced by the member states, he explained.
The first was for Gulf women, titled "Inspiring Gulf Woman" held in celebration of International Women's Day, to spotlight the achievements of Gulf women and the efforts of the Council in empowering them.
The second event was Gulf Youth Day, aimed at supporting and motivating youth and displaying their creativity and accomplishments in various fields, he said. (end)
