Men's National Basketball Team Plays Final Match At World Cup


2025-05-25 01:03:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani men's national team in 3x3 basketball played its final match in the World Cup qualifying round held in Baku.

Azernews reports that the national team, competing in Group B, faced Great Britain. The match ended with a 21–12 victory for the opponent.

As a result of this outcome, the Azerbaijani team lost its chance to advance from the group.

MENAFN25052025000195011045ID1109591846

