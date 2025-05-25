403
Greenply Celebrates Carpenters At The 3Rd Hindustan Ki Shaan Awards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23rd May 2025: Greenply Industries Limited, one of India's most trusted names in interior infrastructure, proudly concluded the 3rd season of the Hindustan Ki Shaan Awards, a prestigious platform that celebrates the artistry, skill, and unwavering dedication of India's carpenters and contractors, tapping into a community of over 1 lakh skilled workers.
The ceremony, held in Mumbai, brought together some of the most prominent leaders in the design and interiors industry. This year, the Hindustan ki Shaan Awards introduced a new category as an exclusive recognition for excellence in wood carving. The award ceremony further honoured four zonal winners representing the North, South, East, and West regions of India. The National Winner in the Interior Furniture Design category stood out for their visionary approach to modern living spaces. A special Lifetime Achievement award was announced to honour the exceptional craftsmanship of a carpenter who went beyond conventional furniture and interior design, creating a fully functional wooden car – a true testament to innovation and skill.
It was graced by the esteemed leadership of Greenply along with a distinguished jury panel. The collective expertise of the jury shaped the evaluation process, which focused on craftsmanship, innovation, sustainable practices, and design functionality. Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Maharashtra, and Mr. Shailesh Lodha, renowned actor attended as Chief Guests felicitating the winners and applauding their exceptional craftsmanship and contributions to the industry.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Tulsian, CEO & Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries Limited remarked,“Hindustan Ki Shaan is more than an award, it's a platform to recognize the true creators of our industry. The craftsmen are the Wood Soul of our wood panel ecosystem, and their dedication deserves recognition. As we continue this journey, we remain committed to our mission of honouring and uplifting the artisans who shape our nation.”
Recognizing the vital role of the carpenter community in its journey, Greenply has introduced several impactful programs designed to support and uplift its partners. From health check-up camps and eye screening camps to accident insurance coverage, Greenply prioritizes the well-being of its contractors and carpenters.
Hindustan Ki Shaan has steadily evolved into a legacy platform, one that uplifts grassroots talent and celebrates the backbone of India's interior ecosystem. With a growing community of over 1 lakh members across the country, it continues to spark conversations, inspire pride, and set new benchmarks for industry recognition. Today, Hindustan Ki Shaan is a movement that champions skill, celebrates heritage, and invests in the future of Indian craftsmanship. As the initiative evolves, so does its purpose: to establish a legacy of respect, recognition, and representation for the hands that continue to shape India's interiors.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited (GIL) has a leadership position in the plywood industry with four state–of–the–art manufacturing facilities spread across the country. The Company provides world-class interior products for the domestic and global markets including Plywood, MDF, Block board, Flush doors, Decorative Veneers and PVC products. The company has a widespread presence in over 1100 cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, serviced through a well-entrenched distribution network of more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 and more than 50 physical and virtual branches pan-India. Greenply pushed the bar of our innovation to pioneer India's first-of-its-kind E-Zero plywood range in FY21. The Company added another feather to its cap by publishing its first sustainability report for FY22, the first of its kind in the wood panel industry.
