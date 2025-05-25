Erdogan Met Syrian Interim Leader On Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
The closed-door meeting lasted for an hour and a half, according to a statement by the office.
The statement noted that, this marked al-Sharaa's first visit to Türkiye, following the decision by the United States and the European Union to lift sanctions on Syria earlier this month.
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with the start of the sanctions being lifted, and underscored the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity. He stressed that, unified governance of both the country and its military is essential for long-term stability.
Al-Sharaa conveyed his gratitude to Erdogan for his support and efforts in the lifting of sanctions.
Erdogan emphasised that, bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Syria will continue to grow in all areas, particularly in energy, defence, and transportation.
During the meeting, Erdogan further stated that, Israel's occupation and aggression on Syrian territory are unacceptable, affirming that Türkiye will continue to oppose such actions.– NNN-TRT
