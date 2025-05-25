Police Evacuate 12 More Civilians From Ongoing Shelling In Kharkiv Region
According to Ukrinform, citing a Telegram post by the police of the Kharkiv region, evacuations continue from settlements facing constant attacks and where mandatory evacuation orders remain in place.
“The evacuation of civilians from settlements experiencing relentless shelling and designated for mandatory evacuation is ongoing. On May 23, 12 people were successfully evacuated from the Kupiansk district,” the statement said.Read also: Evacuation of families with children continues across 32 settlements in Donetsk regio
As previously reported, evacuations remain ongoing in high-risk areas of the Kharkiv region, which continue to face intense shelling by Russian forces.
