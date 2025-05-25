War Update: 85 Combat Clashes On Frontline Since Morning, Battles Continue In Six Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, Ukrainian defenders have engaged in 85 combat clashes with Russian forces, with battles still ongoing in six frontline sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update as of 16:00 on Saturday, May 24, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces have launched attacks from their territory on several Ukrainian border settlements, including Porozok, Kamianska Sloboda, and Lohy in the Chernihiv region, as well as Stepok, Dmytrivka, Marine, Zarichne, Progress, Turya, Tymofiivka, Bratenytsia, Shevchenkove, and Myropilske in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian troops made three attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutori but were repelled.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted advances toward Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka twice, but Ukrainian defense forces successfully stopped them.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Torske, as well as in the directions of Karpivka, Hrekivka, and Olhivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Bilohorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults west of Andriivka and toward Predtechyno, while one combat engagement remains ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops launched nine attacks near Druzhba, Diliyivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka. Three engagements are still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted 25 offensives to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Troitske, and Andreeva. Ukrainian troops are holding firm, having already repelled 19 attacks, while six battles continue. Enemy losses are being assessed. In addition, Russian airstrikes targeted Zorya, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, and Koptieve.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian troops carried out 10 assaults near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivne, and Novosilka. Two firefights remain ongoing. Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes hit areas near Novodarivka, Novopil, Perebudova, and Komar.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces, supported by aviation, advanced toward Novoandriivka, with combat engagements reported near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. Three combat engagements were recorded.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not launch active offensives but carried out an airstrike on the village of Kozatske.

In the Kursk sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 enemy attacks over the past day, with five additional combat engagements still underway. Russian troops conducted eight airstrikes, dropped nine glide bombs, and carried out 62 artillery strikes, including two MLRS attacks.

According to the General Staff, the situation remains largely unchanged in other sectors of the front.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out large-scale assaults using armored vehicles in the Novopavlivka sector.

Photo credit: General Staff