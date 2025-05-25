Ukrainian Border Guards Smash Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region
As reported by Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service shared this update along with a video documenting the operation.
“Recently, drone pilots from the 4th Border Detachment precisely destroyed a shelter, surveillance camera, and antenna in Kharkiv region and struck four enemy positions,” the report states.Read also: Russian army loses another 1,130 troops in Ukraine in past day
As previously reported, Ukrainian border guards eliminated 22 enemy vehicles, an armored car, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, a command post, and a Russian fuel and lubricant depot in Kharkiv region.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
