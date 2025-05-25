Ukrainian Border Guards Smash Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Drone pilots from the 4th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian shelter, surveillance camera, and antenna, as well as targeted four enemy positions in Kharkiv region using drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service shared this update along with a video documenting the operation.

“Recently, drone pilots from the 4th Border Detachment precisely destroyed a shelter, surveillance camera, and antenna in Kharkiv region and struck four enemy positions,” the report states.

As previously reported, Ukrainian border guards eliminated 22 enemy vehicles, an armored car, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, a command post, and a Russian fuel and lubricant depot in Kharkiv region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine