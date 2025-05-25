UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 Today: Last-Minute Tips For Aspirants
Meanwhile, to assist candidates appearing for the exam, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started the services on select lines earlier than usual today, PTI reported.
Metro services from terminal stations on Line-7 (Pink Line), Line-8 (Magenta Line), and Line-9 (Grey Line) started at 6 a.m. instead of the regular 7 a.m. Sunday schedule.
A candidate, Sakshi Chaturvedi, told ANI"It is a very big day for me. I have prepared well and worked very hard for the examination. This is my second attempt."
Carry Essentials:
1. Admit card (print multiple copies).
2. Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, etc .)
3. Two black ballpoint pens.
4. A simple (non-digital) wristwatch – smartwatches or digital watches are not allowed.
Meanwhile, the Haryana State Transport Department has decided to run special buses from all districts of the state to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25 to help students appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination.
Buses will be operated from all districts depending on demand and the number of passengers, and will run one day before the exam and on the day of the exam, an official statement said here on Friday.
The Union Public Service Commission conducts the following exams every year:
Civil Service Exam
Engineering Service Exam
Indian Forest Service Exam
National Defence Academy (NDA) Exam
Combined Defence Service (CDS) Exam
Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Exam
Combined Medical Service (CMS) Exam
Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) Exam
Combined Geo-Scientist Exam
Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam
(With inputs from agencies)
