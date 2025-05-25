Where Is Annabelle? The Truth Behind The Doll's Scare And Orleans Rumours
The Annabelle doll is actually a Raggedy Ann doll kept at the Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut. It has been part of a paranormal tour across America. Locals in Louisiana said they were not able to see the doll during the tour and began to worry that it had gone missing.
One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter),“I just saw a post on Facebook that they LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL? I'm fleeing the country goodbye.” Another user reacted,“THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL?? LIKE?? THE HAUNTED ANNABELLE DOLL?? They take her on a tour around America...... AND THEN THEY LOOSE HER? BRAH?” A third tweet read,“wdym the annabelle doll is missing??? who tf lost her??? i was already not able to sleep 😭😭😭”
However, these rumours were quickly proven false. Dan Rivera from NESPR, a paranormal research group, posted a video from inside the Warrens Occult Museum showing the Annabelle doll safe and sound. As one person wrote after sharing the video,“Some wild and crazy internet rumors this morning claiming that we lost Annabelle. She/it is NOT lost and here's Dan Rivera with NESPR proving she is back home inside the museum in Connecticut.. for now. And no, Annabelle is not supposed to be in Chicago.”
Officials have confirmed that there is no connection between the recent fires and the doll. The Annabelle doll remains locked away at the museum, far from the fires and the social media panic.
The story of Annabelle began in the 1970s, when paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren said the doll was possessed by a spirit. Since then, Annabelle has become one of the most famous haunted objects, inspiring films and countless tales of terror. Despite the fear she inspires, the real doll is a simple Raggedy Ann kept safe under glass in the museum.
As paranormal researcher Dan Rivera said,“Annabelle may be scary, but she isn't going anywhere - at least, not without the Warrens' permission.”
