Putin Thanks Sheikh Mohamed For UAE's Mediation Efforts In Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Exchange
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen ties.
The conversation took place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries and as part of efforts to serve their mutual interests. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing these ties across multiple sectors for the benefit of their people.
During the call, Putin expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the successful mediation efforts undertaken by the UAE in recent months to facilitate the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine - the most recent of which took place earlier this March.
Sheikh Mohamed, in turn, thanked the Russian government for its cooperation with the UAE in this regard in playing a vital role in the success of the initiative. He also reiterated the UAE's commitment to continuing its efforts in this important humanitarian domain and its support for all endeavours aimed at facilitating a peaceful resolution to the crisis while mitigating its humanitarian impact.
The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. In this context, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's consistent approach of supporting peace and stability around the world, as well as promoting peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve conflicts.
On 19 March, the UAE announced the success of a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine that involved the release of 175 prisoners from each side - a total of 350. This latest exchange brings the total number of prisoners exchanged through 13 mediation efforts facilitated by the UAE to 3,233.
