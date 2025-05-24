Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Juveniles Arrested For Defacing National Flags In Amman

2025-05-24 11:05:15
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Authorities have arrested three juveniles involved in the desecration of national flags displayed on a bridge in Amman, according to a statement issued Saturday by the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

A special investigative team was formed after a widely circulated video showed two individuals vandalising flags on the bridge. A third suspect, who did not appear in the footage, was reportedly collecting the discarded flags from beneath the bridge with the intention of selling them, the PSD spokesperson said.

The PSD confirmed that all three suspects, who are Arab nationals, have been identified and taken into custody, noting that legal proceedings are now underway against them.

Condemning the incident, the spokesperson stressed that any attempt to deface or insult national symbols would be met with the strictest legal measures and that the authorities would continue to pursue and hold accountable anyone engaging in such behaviour.

