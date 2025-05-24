Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DGP: Advanced Tech To Secure Amarnath Yatra Routes

2025-05-24 10:04:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat-IPS on Saturday directed the officers to intensify their efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and make foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming 38-day Amarnath Yatra, slated to commence on July 3.

DGP Prabhat chaired a joint meeting with officers from the Police, CRPF, ITBP, Traffic Police, Railways, and various security and intelligence agencies at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the overall security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2025.

The DGP stressed on the importance of proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the Amarnath pilgrims, said an official.

He said the DGP issued directions for implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also emphasized the importance of proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the yatris. He also directed the field officers to intensify their efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

The DGP instructed the officers to bolster security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the yatra routes. He also directed the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities by utilizing advanced technologies and real-time monitoring of both pilgrimage routes.

Read Also DC Anantnag Inspects Nunwan, Chandanwari Base Camps, Reviews Amarnath Yatra Preparations Intelligence-Led Action Key To Terror-Free J&K: LG

The official said that Inspector Generals of Police from Kashmir and Jammu zone briefed the chair on the proposed security arrangements for the conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2025.

The officers of CAPF and other SFs also briefed the chair, gave their feedback and emphasized the significance of effective coordination among the various forces.

The meeting ended with a resolve to ensure the highest level of preparedness and coordination for the smooth and successful conduct of the upcoming pilgrimage.

The meeting was attended by Special DGP Coordination J&K S.J.M. Gillani-IPS, ADGP Hqrs J&K M.K. Sinha-IPS, ADGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar-IPS, IGsP of Kashmir & Jammu Zones, IG BSF Kashmir, IGP POS J&K, IG CRPF KOS, IG CRPF Srinagar, IGP Traffic J&K, IGP Railways J&K, IGP Security J&K, DIsG of CKR, SKR, SSB Srinagar, IRP Kashmir, Armed Kashmir, Personnel HQ & ITBP, SSsP of PCR Kashmir, Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal & APCR, and other senior officers.

