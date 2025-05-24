Trump Urges EU To Impose Tariffs On China Amid Slow Trade Talks With Washington
According to sources familiar with the matter, the US has been pressing the EU to align with its economic campaign against China. Washington expects European countries to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports, but the EU is hesitant, as China remains a key export destination and Brussels is wary of igniting a trade war with Beijing.
The report notes that similar demands have been presented to other major US allies, including South Korea and Japan, during ongoing trade negotiations.
President Trump is reportedly frustrated by the slow pace of talks with the EU. American officials have conveyed Washington's dissatisfaction with what they describe as the EU's overly cautious stance and its failure to present concrete proposals to resolve US concerns.
