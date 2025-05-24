Karnataka Govt To Call Tender For Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project Soon

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the state Cabinet has approved two-phase tunnel road construction project in Bengaluru, and tenders for the first phase will be invited soon.

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday after a meeting regarding the Bengaluru tunnel road and Cauvery Aarti at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya, Shivakumar shared details about the project.

"To ensure there is no traffic congestion at the entry and exit points of the tunnel roads in Bengaluru, a meeting was held with officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), State Police Chief, and the Traffic Police Department before calling the tender," he said.

"No exit points will be allowed within a one-km radius of the Vidhana Soudha. If there's traffic congestion here, it will affect the entire city. Hence, I've asked police officials to study this. The Chief Secretary of the government, senior GBA administrators, and I have held this meeting," he added.

He also said, "We have also decided to construct a 114-km elevated corridor in Bengaluru, and feedback from the traffic police has been sought for this project as well."

Regarding waste management, Shivakumar said, "We have decided to float tenders for 33 waste management packages - one for each of the large wards. The Rs 4,000-crore project was recently approved in the state Cabinet and will be executed under a seven-year tender."

"The Swachh Bengaluru programme will address construction debris and other waste across the city in one coordinated effort. Citizens are encouraged to report waste locations via the GBA app or a designated phone number. Officials and marshals will be deployed to clear the reported waste," he added.

He said that tenders for an integrated solid waste management system would be floated within 15 days.

"The Cauvery Aarti will represent the culture and heritage of our state. The celebration will integrate rituals from Kodagu, Malenadu, Karavali, and Bengaluru regions and involve local religious institutions. I'm considering organising the event over three days during weekends, combining worship with cultural programmes. As much as Rs 92 crore has been earmarked in the Cauvery Corporation budget for this," he added.

Shivakumar said that departments including Energy, Public Works, Tourism, Religious Endowment, and Kannada and Culture will collaborate in organising the event.

"A gallery with 10,000 seats is also being designed for public viewing. We have invited entries for composing the best theme song for the event."

"This will be a South Indian cultural programme, and participation will be open to people of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry - all states through which the Cauvery flows. Today's meeting discussed these aspects in detail. Most blueprints are ready and public will be informed once everything is finalised," he added.

The Deputy CM also confirmed that the stage for the Cauvery Aarti will be constructed over flowing water and tenders for it will be floated soon.