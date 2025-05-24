Assam Rifles Committed To Support Ex-Servicemen, 'Veer Naaris' & Families: Top Official

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 25 (IANS) Top Army officers during an interactive meeting with 300 ex-servicemen, including 'Veer Naaris' (war widows) and families in Manipur, have reiterated the authorities' commitment in supporting its veterans and ensuring their well-being.

A Defence Spokesman said on Saturday that Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, held a cordial and meaningful interaction with 300 ex-servicemen, including 'Veer Naaris' and families at the Somsai Garrison in Manipur's Ukhrul region.

The event was organised as part of the Assam Rifles' continued outreach programme to bolster stronger ties with its veteran community and address their welfare concerns.

During the interaction, the GOC expressed his deep respect and gratitude for the invaluable contributions made by the ex-servicemen in safeguarding the nation.

He reiterated the deep commitment of Assam Rifles in supporting its veterans and ensuring their well-being.

Lieutenant General Pendharkar, who was accompanied by Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South), also highlighted the role of ex-servicemen in betterment of the society at large.

A wide range of issues were discussed, including pension disbursement, resettlement opportunities and medical facilities under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) with the veterans.

The GOC assured them of timely redressal through appropriate channels.

He also highlighted various ongoing and upcoming welfare initiatives undertaken by the Assam Rifles and the Ministry of Defence to enhance the quality of life for veterans and their families.

The ex-servicemen appreciated the opportunity to voice their issues and expressed gratitude for the Assam Rifles' continued care and engagement.

Meanwhile, in a continued effort to inspire and guide the youth of the region, the Assam Rifles under the aegis of headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) conducted a motivational lecture in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

A Defence Spokesman said that this session, aimed to focus on students of Classes 11, 12 and graduation for providing valuable insights into joining the Indian Army, the life of a soldier, and the numerous benefits of serving the nation.

The lecture highlighted the various entry routes into the Indian Army, including technical and non-technical and medical branches, and emphasised the importance of academic excellence, physical fitness and discipline.

Officers from the Assam Rifles shared personal experiences from their careers, giving students a realistic glimpse into the challenges and pride associated with life in uniform.

Students were also told about the perks and privileges of an Army career such as job security, adventure, respect in society and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The Assam Rifles reaffirmed their commitment to support and guide the youths towards a future of serving the nation with pride and patriotism, the Spokesman said.