NAC's founder, Marcus Andrade, requests that President Trump investigate if the withholding of the evidence within the AML BITCOIN classified files was really related to national security reasons and/or if it was nothing more than an attempt to suppress exculpatory and impeachment evidence.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should address internal misconduct, ensure transparency, and promote accountability within federal law enforcement agencies.

In a statement today, the NAC Foundation emphasized the need for both“tough love” and financial support for government employees who uphold the Constitution and obey the law. The Foundation urged Attorney General Bondi and FBI Director Patel to request financial resources from President Trump, specifically suggesting the repurposing of billions in savings attributed to the Department of Government Efficiency, to provide pay raises for DOJ and FBI personnel.

Tragically, this vulnerability was allegedly exploited in the case of FBI Agents Nathan“Ethan” Quinn and Roahn Wynar. According to recordings cited by the Foundation, one of the agents, while in the presence of the other, was caught soliciting employment from the very subject of their investigation.

FBI Agents Wynar and Quinn, who were also members of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation along with Agents Timothy Thibault, Brenden Zartmen, and Michelle Ball, have all been accused of misconduct while working for the FBI. Legal documents allege a pattern of unethical and potentially illegal behavior by some of these agents, including destruction of evidence , fabrication or omission of witness reports, and significant delays in filing critical investigative memos.

The Foundation is also calling for a full and independent investigation by the DOJ and FBI into the involved, particularly regarding the AML Bitcoin investigation and all cross referenced case files.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the NAC Foundation or the DOJ Office of the Inspector General.

The NAC Foundation is advocating for transparency, accountability, fair treatment, and justice in government institutions.