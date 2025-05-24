X Faces Fresh Outage As Users Encounter Login Issues, Error Messages
This outage follows a global disruption on Friday, where more than half of users were unable to log into their accounts. Approximately 30% faced app glitches, timelines refused to load, and tweets wouldn't post. For 13% of users, the website didn't open at all, displaying error messages or freezing entirely, as reported by Downdetector.
Elon Musk previously claimed that X was targeted in a "massive cyberattack" in March. He stated, "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing".2 This incident occurred hours after X suffered a series of outages, leaving thousands of users without access to the platform.
Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and also heads Tesla, now manages X while having access to US government data systems. The frequency of these outages has raised concerns about the platform's stability and security.
