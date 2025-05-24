Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
X Faces Fresh Outage As Users Encounter Login Issues, Error Messages

X Faces Fresh Outage As Users Encounter Login Issues, Error Messages


2025-05-24 03:12:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, experienced its second consecutive day of technical issues, with thousands of users reporting outages on Saturday evening. The disruption began around 6 pm, according to Downdetector, with users encountering an error message stating "Something went wrong. Try reloading" when trying to load new posts.

This outage follows a global disruption on Friday, where more than half of users were unable to log into their accounts. Approximately 30% faced app glitches, timelines refused to load, and tweets wouldn't post. For 13% of users, the website didn't open at all, displaying error messages or freezing entirely, as reported by Downdetector.

Elon Musk previously claimed that X was targeted in a "massive cyberattack" in March. He stated, "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing".2 This incident occurred hours after X suffered a series of outages, leaving thousands of users without access to the platform.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and also heads Tesla, now manages X while having access to US government data systems. The frequency of these outages has raised concerns about the platform's stability and security.

MENAFN24052025007385015968ID1109591215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search