X Services Face Longest Outage Due To Data Centre Glitch

Elon Musk-led X started facing a glitch on May 22 due to data centre outage and remained down in several parts of the globe including in India on Saturday as well.

“We're still experiencing issues from yesterday's data center outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features. Our team is working 24/7 to resolve this. Thanks for your patience - updates soon,” X engineering team official account said on Saturday.

According to network and service outage tracker Downdetector, X users across India reported a glitch on the platform on Saturday evening as well.

On May 22, the engineering team of X had reported a data center outage causing performance issues, with some users unable to log into the app.

