Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
X Services Face Longest Outage Due To Data Centre Glitch

X Services Face Longest Outage Due To Data Centre Glitch


2025-05-24 03:09:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Social media platform X services have remained down for the longest period ever with users reporting glitches on the platform for the third day in a row.

Elon Musk-led X started facing a glitch on May 22 due to data centre outage and remained down in several parts of the globe including in India on Saturday as well.

“We're still experiencing issues from yesterday's data center outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features. Our team is working 24/7 to resolve this. Thanks for your patience - updates soon,” X engineering team official account said on Saturday.

According to network and service outage tracker Downdetector, X users across India reported a glitch on the platform on Saturday evening as well.

On May 22, the engineering team of X had reported a data center outage causing performance issues, with some users unable to log into the app.

Read Also X Says It Blocked 8,000 Accounts In India After Govt's Executive Orders Twitter Turning Into X Is Set To Kill Billions In Brand Value

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN24052025000215011059ID1109591188

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search