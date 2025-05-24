403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish, Syrian Leaders Meet in Istanbul
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkey’s head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, convened with Syria’s President, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in the city of Istanbul.
The encounter marked a significant diplomatic engagement between the neighboring countries.
President Erdogan received al-Sharaa with a formal reception at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, underscoring the occasion’s importance.
Among those present at the gathering were Türkiye’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, the country’s intelligence head Ibrahim Kalin, Haluk Gorgun—who oversees the Defense Industries Secretariat—as well as Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
Additional government figures from both sides were also in attendance.
The discussions took place privately, with no members of the press allowed access to the proceedings.
The encounter marked a significant diplomatic engagement between the neighboring countries.
President Erdogan received al-Sharaa with a formal reception at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, underscoring the occasion’s importance.
Among those present at the gathering were Türkiye’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, the country’s intelligence head Ibrahim Kalin, Haluk Gorgun—who oversees the Defense Industries Secretariat—as well as Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
Additional government figures from both sides were also in attendance.
The discussions took place privately, with no members of the press allowed access to the proceedings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment