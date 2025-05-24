Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish, Syrian Leaders Meet in Istanbul

2025-05-24 02:52:28
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkey’s head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, convened with Syria’s President, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in the city of Istanbul.

The encounter marked a significant diplomatic engagement between the neighboring countries.

President Erdogan received al-Sharaa with a formal reception at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, underscoring the occasion’s importance.

Among those present at the gathering were Türkiye’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, the country’s intelligence head Ibrahim Kalin, Haluk Gorgun—who oversees the Defense Industries Secretariat—as well as Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Additional government figures from both sides were also in attendance.

The discussions took place privately, with no members of the press allowed access to the proceedings.

