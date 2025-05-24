403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nigerian Military Eliminates Boko Haram Insurgents
(MENAFN) The Nigerian military announced on Friday that it had neutralized 16 Boko Haram insurgents during an operation in northeastern Borno State.
According to a press release by military spokesperson Onyechi Anele, troops confronted the militants with sustained long-range fire around 1:00 a.m. (2:00 WAT) in Damboa Local Government Area.
The firefight reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 16 extremists.
Boko Haram, a notorious extremist faction operating primarily in northeastern Nigeria, also maintains a presence in neighboring countries such as Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon, and Mali.
The group has been responsible for numerous violent attacks and mass displacements for more than ten years.
In recent months, Borno State has seen a surge in militant activity, with terrorists increasingly employing explosive devices to cause destruction.
“The main thrust of the attack targeted the Brigade, prompting the swift deployment of air support to reinforce ground troops,” Anele noted in the statement issued on Friday.
According to a press release by military spokesperson Onyechi Anele, troops confronted the militants with sustained long-range fire around 1:00 a.m. (2:00 WAT) in Damboa Local Government Area.
The firefight reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 16 extremists.
Boko Haram, a notorious extremist faction operating primarily in northeastern Nigeria, also maintains a presence in neighboring countries such as Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon, and Mali.
The group has been responsible for numerous violent attacks and mass displacements for more than ten years.
In recent months, Borno State has seen a surge in militant activity, with terrorists increasingly employing explosive devices to cause destruction.
“The main thrust of the attack targeted the Brigade, prompting the swift deployment of air support to reinforce ground troops,” Anele noted in the statement issued on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment