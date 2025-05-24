Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nigerian Military Eliminates Boko Haram Insurgents

2025-05-24 02:01:55
(MENAFN) The Nigerian military announced on Friday that it had neutralized 16 Boko Haram insurgents during an operation in northeastern Borno State.

According to a press release by military spokesperson Onyechi Anele, troops confronted the militants with sustained long-range fire around 1:00 a.m. (2:00 WAT) in Damboa Local Government Area.

The firefight reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 16 extremists.

Boko Haram, a notorious extremist faction operating primarily in northeastern Nigeria, also maintains a presence in neighboring countries such as Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon, and Mali.

The group has been responsible for numerous violent attacks and mass displacements for more than ten years.

In recent months, Borno State has seen a surge in militant activity, with terrorists increasingly employing explosive devices to cause destruction.

“The main thrust of the attack targeted the Brigade, prompting the swift deployment of air support to reinforce ground troops,” Anele noted in the statement issued on Friday.

