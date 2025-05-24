Gold Prices Up, Afghani Strengthens Against Dollar, Rupee
Food items
Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh cost 1,300afs, the same rate as last week's.
Similarly, the price of a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice remained unchanged at 2,600afs. A 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar remained stable at 2,500afs and a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking at 1,650afs.
He added one kilogram of African black tea accounted for 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea for 350afs.
Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,350afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,550afs.
A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,700afs, he said, adding one kilogram of black tea accounted for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs.
Fuel
A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok Afghan News the rate of one litre of petrol remained stable at 59afs and diesel at 55afs.
He added the price of one kilogram of liquefied gas cost at 48afs.
Gold up
Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Russian gold went up from 4,650afs to 4,850 and the same amount of Arabian gold increased from 5,900afs to 6,000afs.
Afghani vs dollar
Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 68.80afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 240afs against their previous week's rates of 70.15afs and 245afs.
The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.
