Paktia Beekeepers Demand Access To Global Markets

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Beekeepers in southeastern Paktia province have voiced concern over the lack of market for their honey products, calling on relevant government institutions to support local marketing and facilitate honey exports.

To raise awareness about the vital role bees' play in ecosystems, the United Nations has designated 20th May as World Bee Day.

Speaking at an event held to mark the occasion, Asadullah Waziri, a beekeeper in Paktia, said the province produced higher-quality honey than other regions. However, the lack of a proper market means their products often go unsold.

He urged the caretaker government to create opportunities for exporting honey to international markets.

Another beekeeper, Abdul Hai Dildar, said that imported honey had disrupted the market for local produce.

“Imported honey has driven down the prices of our own products,” he said.“The government should raise customs tariffs on imported honey to help promote domestic sales.”

Dildar also appealed to authorities for support in standardised packaging, processing, and export efforts.

Haseebullah Gardizi, head of Paktia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said efforts are ongoing to enable local honey producers to participate in international exhibitions and introduce their products to global markets.

Najibullah Mehrabi, head of the beneficial insects department at the Paktia Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, said there are currently 276 active beekeeping farms in the province. These farms produced around 350 tonnes of honey last year.

He added that a proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock to issue commercial licences for beekeepers, allowing them to export their products abroad.

